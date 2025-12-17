Murphy to Return for Sixth Season with Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Wednesday of outfielder Max Murphy.

The 33-year-old returns to the Goldeyes for a sixth season. In 2025, he hit .277 with 15 home runs and 62 runs batted in, leading the club in the latter two categories.

Coming off another year where he continued to etch his name into the Goldeyes' record books, Murphy became the club's all-time leader in home runs after he hit his 93rd in a June 11 contest against the Chicago Dogs. That mark surpassed franchise great Reggie Abercrombie, who hit 92 round-trippers in his Goldeyes career.

Murphy added to his franchise-best mark, finishing the season with 102. He also appears primed to become the team's all-time RBI leader in 2026, as he sits just six behind Abercrombie (393).

One of the most prolific run producers in American Association history, Murphy is a multiple-time all-star and sits among the league's all-time leaders in several offensive categories. He moved into fourth all-time with 131 home runs, passing former Goldeyes infielder Josh Mazzola (130). He also jumped into second in career RBIs, sitting only behind Abercrombie (606) with 525. Murphy was named the league's Player of the Year in 2022.

The native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota has hit .286 over his professional career, with 174 home runs and 736 RBIs.

A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). He earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins and garnered a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award in 2017. Murphy reached the Triple-A level with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

"I'm stating the obvious, but we're very excited Max is back on board for another season," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He's one of the all-time greats of this organization and in the league, and he's still got a lot of good baseball left in him. He's also a great leader for this team and someone who really sets the tone in the clubhouse."

Winnipeg now has nine players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

