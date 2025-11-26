Starter Bradwell Returns for 2026

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the re-signing of right-handed starting pitcher James Bradwell.

After signing with the Goldeyes July 8, Bradwell went on to start seven contests and posted a 1-3 record with a 4.61 earned run average.

A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Bradwell spent four years with the University of British Columbia (Vancouver, British Columbia) before making his professional debut in 2021 with the Québec Capitales of the Frontier League.

The 27-year-old played one year with the Capitales before joining the Trois-Rivières Aigles for two seasons. In 2024, he re-joined Québec and turned in a standout campaign that saw him go undefeated (12-0) with a 2.72 ERA.

"Getting James back was big priority for us this off-season," said Goldeyes field manager Logan Watkins. "He flashed stretches of dominance last season, and if he can get back fully healthy, I expect him to be one of the better starters in the entire league this year."

Winnipeg now has five players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Noah Millikan

RHP Willian Suárez

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

