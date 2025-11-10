Goldeyes Add Reliever Colyer

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Reliever James Colyer with the Oakland Ballers

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday the signing of right-handed relief pitcher James Colyer.

The native of Hayward, California made his professional debut with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League in 2025, appearing in 36 games. He was 3-0 with a 3.77 earned run average while also earning two saves.

He transferred to California State University, East Bay (Hayward, California) for the 2023 season after one season at Shorter University (Rome, Georgia).

In 37 appearances (one start) over two college seasons, Colyer posted a 4-1 record with a 3.73 ERA.

It's great getting James on board for the 2026 season," said manager Logan Watkins. "Another Oakland Ballers pitcher who is coming off a strong season for a team that won the Pioneer League Championship. I've heard a lot of good things about James from coaches who saw him throw last year and I think he will be a great addition to the pitching staff."

Winnipeg now has two players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Colyer

RHP Noah Millikan

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 campaign Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

