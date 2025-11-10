Jessee Getting the Royal Treatment

Published on November 10, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Chase Jessee

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Chase Jessee(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that left-handed reliever Chase Jessee has been signed by the Kansas City Royals organization. The Mansfield, Ohio native is the first player transferred this offseason and was a key part of the Explorers bullpen in 2025.

Chase Jessee went 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 53.2 innings last season. Jessee finished second on the team in wins and second in appearances with 42 while posting a 1.248 WHIP for Sioux City. He also earned American Association All-Star team honors, representing Sioux City as part of the West Division team at the midseason All-Star game in Fargo. Jessee closed out the regular season with 13 strikeouts in 6.1 innings with two relief wins while allowing just two hits and no earned runs over five games. He would also notch a pair of saves for the X's in 2025.

Following the season, Jessee headed down to Mexico, playing for the Naranjeros de Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific Winter League. In 11 games so far this winter, he has surrendered two earned runs in 12.2 innings with 18 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA in relief for Hermosillo. Jessee is no stranger to international baseball. He played the 2024-2025 winter season with the Melbourne Aces in Australia.

Jessee came to the American Association after two seasons in the Pioneer League with the Northern Colorado Owls. Jessee went 9-6 in 2024 in 19 games, making 17 starts with a 5.42 ERA. He threw 103 innings with 109 strikeouts while issuing 54 walks and surrendering 62 earned runs on 110 hits. Jessee finished second in the league and led Northern Colorado in innings pitched (103). His nine wins also led the circuit and the team in 2024. Jessee would spin six quality starts- six innings of three earned runs or fewer- and pitch at least five innings in 14 starts in 2024.

In 2023 the lefty made his professional debut with Northern Colorado, pitching in 81 innings while posting a 2-2 record with a 6.33 ERA. He appeared in 26 games, making 16 starts with 85 strikeouts with 37 walks and giving up 57 earned runs on 106 hits.

Jessee spent his last two seasons in college at Malone University in Canton, Ohio after playing three seasons at Urbana University in Urbana, Ohio. Overall in his collegiate career, Jessee went 3-17 with a 9.58 ERA in 103.1 innings with 106 strikeouts.

The Explorers are set to open their 33rd season in Siouxland on the road on Friday night, May 15, against the Chicago Dogs. The club will celebrate opening night at Lewis and Clark Park on Friday night, May 22, against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Ticket packages for the 2026 season along with sponsorship and partner opportunities are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Follow the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for off-season news and updates.

FOLLOW THE EXPLORERS DURING THE OFFSEASON LIVE ON EXPLORERS EXPRESSO AND DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.