Goldeyes Well-Represented at Copa América

Published on November 4, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Ben Onyshko

WINNIPEG, MB - Baseball Canada named their roster for the upcoming WBSC Copa América Tuesday.

The tournament will take place from November 13-17 in La Chorrera, Panama. The Copa América consists of 12 nations across two groups.

Canada will play in Group B with host Panama, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina, seeking to become one of the four nations to earn a berth in the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The announced roster consists of several players from the 2025 Goldeyes' squad. Relief pitcher and Winnipeg native Ben Onyshko along with starting pitcher Landen Bourassa headline the recent members of the team on the Canadian pitching staff, while first baseman Matthew Warkentin and outfielder Jacob Robson represent the team in the field and at the plate.

The roster also features the likes of four players who suited up for Winnipeg in the past, including Evan Grills (2020), Brandon Marklund (2023), Evan Rutckyj (2017), and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (2024).

Canada's tournament begins November 13 against host nation, Panama. Prior to the tournament, the team will host a three-day training camp in Dunedin, Florida at the Toronto Blue Jays' Player Development Complex from November 7-10.

Group A for the WBSC Copa América consists of nations already qualified for the 2027 games, and features Cuba, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 campaign Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

