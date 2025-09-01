Explorers Down Goldeyes at Blue Cross Park

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes outfielder Miles Simington(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Sioux City Explorers (63-36), the top club in the American Association, spoiled the Winnipeg Goldeyes' (41-57) Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Park with a 6-1 victory.

The visitors wasted little time getting on the board. In the top of the first inning, Austin Davis stood at third base when D'Shawn Knowles delivered a single up the middle to make it 1-0. The Goldeyes answered right away in the home half, as Ramón Bramasco launched his seventh home run of the season over the left field wall and onto Waterfront Drive, evening the score at 1-1.

From there, Sioux City took control. In the fourth inning, Michael Quiñones reached third and came home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kurtis Byrne to restore the Explorers' lead. The next frame saw Davis once again at the center of the action, crossing the plate on Knowles' second RBI single of the day. Later in the inning, Josh Day drove in Henry George with a single to centre, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Explorers added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to pull further ahead. Abdiel Layer plated Torin Montgomery with a base hit to right in the sixth, while in the eighth Davis brought home Zac Vooletich with a single to left, rounding out the scoring at 6-1.

Winnipeg starter Landen Bourassa (L, 6-6) worked 5.1 innings and allowed four runs on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout. The bullpen saw appearances from Zan Rose and Henry Omaña, who finished the contest.

For Sioux City, left-hander Jared Wetherbee (W, 9-4) went five innings, giving up just one run on three hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts. The Explorers' bullpen combination of Ben DeTaeye, Chase Jessee, and Ryan Beaird shut down the Goldeyes the rest of the way.

The Goldeyes and Explorers will close out the 2025 season Monday at 1:00 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. Winnipeg right-hander Ben Kowalski (3-0, 1.62 ERA) makes his first home appearance since the May 20 home opener, while Sioux City counters with right-hander Peniel Otaño (2-7, 6.48 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Monday is Fan Appreciation Day, including a team photo giveaway and pre-game on-field autograph session that begins at 11:45 a.m. (gates open at 11:30).

