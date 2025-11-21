Canadian Rookie Dobie Joins Goldeyes

Published on November 21, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Utility player Mason Dobie with the University of Dayton

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Cat Wofford/University of Dayton) Utility player Mason Dobie with the University of Dayton(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Cat Wofford/University of Dayton)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday the signing of rookie utility man, Mason Dobie.

Hailing from Meaford, Ontario, Dobie is the first Canadian player to sign with the Goldeyes for the 2026 season.

The 23-year-old will make his professional debut this spring after spending the past four seasons with the University of Dayton (Dayton, Ohio). In 171 games, he posted a .288 batting average with 22 home runs and 115 runs batted in.

He also spent one season with the Waterloo Bucks of the summer collegiate Northwoods League. In 30 games with the Bucks, he hit .250 with 12 RBIs.

Splitting time between first base, third base, and the outfield, Dobie is a true utility player who can move just about anywhere on the diamond.

"The biggest thing we like about him is that he plays multiple positions including catcher," said Goldeyes field boss Logan Watkins. "I can tell you he's extremely excited and eager to be a member of the Goldeyes. After watching film of him we think his swing will translate well to professional baseball and I look forward to seeing how he transitions to our league."

Winnipeg now has three players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Noah Millikan

RHP Willian Suárez

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 campaign Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story



Utility player Mason Dobie with the University of Dayton

(Cat Wofford/University of Dayton)







American Association Stories from November 21, 2025

Canadian Rookie Dobie Joins Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.