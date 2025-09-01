Cougars Win Third Straight in Season Finale

Published on September 1, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In the final game of the regular season, the Kane County Cougars cruised to their third-straight win and their tenth total win over the Chicago Dogs this season Monday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars also took three of the four games in the final homestand against the Dogs.

The Cougars (49-51) took advantage of mistakes made by the Dogs (50-49) in the bottom of the second. Alex McGarry shot a single into right field off Bryce Schaum (1-3). Then, Oscar Santos grounded a ball to third, but Jaylyn Williams, the second baseman for the Dogs, mishandled the throw giving the Cougars runners at first and second. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third. Josh Allen struck out, but the ball got past Tripp Clark the catcher, scoring McGarry and set up Kane County with a 1-0 lead. Andy Armstrong then muscled a single through the middle, driving in Santos to extend the lead 2-0. Allen reached third on another wild pitch, and finally Zane Spinn punched a ball into left field that was caught, but deep enough to score Allen and give the Cougars a 3-0 lead.

Kane County tagged on another run in the bottom of the fifth. Spinn doubled down the left field line and scored a couple of batters later during a double play ball to push the lead to 4-0. Jack Fox (3-4) carried a one-hitter into the sixth inning before surrendering his first run. Henry Kusiak smoked a ball down the left field line and out for a home run cutting the lead to 4-1. The Cougars answered in the bottom of the inning after Allen smacked a ball off third base that rolled into leftfield for a double. Armstrong then stepped up and blooped a ball into rightfield, scoring Allen giving the Cougars a 5-1 lead.

Dominic Stagliano took the mound for the Cougars in the ninth inning, and despite a couple of walks, finished off the Dogs in a scoreless frame, and secured the 5-1 victory in the regular season finale.

The Kane County Cougars will play game 1 in the Miles Wolff Cup playoffs Wednesday, September 3rd at 6:30 PM against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field. It will be the first of a potential three-game series, with game two coming back to Northwestern Medicine Field. If a game three is needed, it will also be played at home for the Cougars. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.