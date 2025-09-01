Lincoln Wins Fifth Straight in Shutout of RailCats

Published on September 1, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Gary, Indiana - Dylan Castaneda recorded a quality start and the Lincoln Saltdogs shutout the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 1-0, Sunday night at U.S. Steel Yard. The Saltdogs have won the first three games of the series and will attempt to complete a four-game sweep, Monday afternoon. With the victory, and a Winnipeg loss, Sunday, Lincoln has moved into sole possession of fifth place in the American Association West.

Lincoln (42-57) scored one run, off six hits and committed no errors. Gary SouthShore (37-62) had no runs, off five hits with no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-six minutes, in front of 3,024 fans.

The Saltdogs plated the game's lone run in the top of the third. Rolando Espinosa led off the inning with a double, against Gary SouthShore starting pitcher Peyton Long. Then, Gustavo Sosa singled to center field, scoring Long, to put Lincoln up, 1-0.

The score remained the same going into the bottom of the ninth. Saltdogs reliever Ethan Bates entered the game and got Carlos Machado to ground out to short. Then, struck out Nick Ultsch swinging, and got Xavier Valentin to ground out to second, to end the game.

Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda (4-4) pitched 6.0 innings, giving up no runs, off five hits, struck out three and walked four. Peyton Cariaco and Jacob Roberts each pitched 1.0 inning and recorded one strikeout. Ethan Bates earned his third save of the season, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Gary SouthShore starting pitcher Peyton Long (7-8) took the loss, pitching 8.0 innings, giving up one run, off six hits, struck out seven and walked one. Nate Alexander pitched a clean top of the ninth.

Offensively for Lincoln, Gustavo Sosa was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The final game of the series, and of the season for Lincoln and Gary SouthShore, is Monday afternoon. LHP Greg Loukinen (7-8, 5.37 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Spencer Adams (7-8, 4.53 ERA) will be on the mound for the RailCats. The first pitch will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday's game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from September 1, 2025

Lincoln Wins Fifth Straight in Shutout of RailCats - Lincoln Saltdogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.