Big Seventh Inning Fuels Canaries in Regular Season Finale

Published on September 1, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries scored four runs in the seventh inning on Monday, topping Fargo-Moorhead 6-4 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Peter Zimmermann opened the scoring with a sacrifice groundout in the second inning before the RedHawks tied the game on an error in the top of the third. Matt Bottcher drove in a run with a single in the home half to put the Birds in front 2-1.

The RedHawks took the lead with a two-run homerun in the fourth inning and held it until the Canaries sent ten batters to the plate in the seventh.

Matt Ruiz led off the frame with a walk and Jordan Barth followed with a single. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt and Calvin Estrada drew a walk to load the bases. Mike Hart was hit by a pitch to tie the game before Zimmermann and Joe Vos drew back-to-back bases loaded walks. Another run scored on a wild pitch before Fargo-Moorhead could escape the jam.

The RedHawks cut into the deficit with a solo homerun in the ninth inning but couldn't rally any further.

The Canaries (58-42) end the regular season on a three-game winning streak and with their most wins in a single season since 2010. The Birds will open the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs at home Wednesday against Sioux City with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm.







