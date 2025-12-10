Lefty Reliever Waterhouse Added to Bullpen

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Pitcher Quinn Waterhouse with the Boise Hawks

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of left-handed relief pitcher Quinn Waterhouse.

A native of Bondurant, Iowa, Waterhouse has spent the past several seasons pitching in the Pioneer League, most recently with the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Splitting time with the Vibes and the Boise Hawks in 2025, he compiled a 1-4 record over 38 appearances (3 starts) with a 6.83 earned run average.

In total over his three professional seasons, he has tallied a 5-11 record in 113 games with a 6.57 ERA.

Waterhouse made his professional debut in 2023 with the Ogden Raptors after playing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (Edwardsville, Illinois) for three seasons (2020-22) and one (2023) at Lamar University (Beaumont, Texas).

"We are really excited to get Quinn on board," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He's a younger guy with electric stuff. Mid 90s from the left side is impressive, and he's worked hard to develop the rest of his arsenal. I'm excited to see him pitch this summer."

Winnipeg now has seven players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Noah Millikan

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

