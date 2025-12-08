Goldeyes Re-Sign Team MVP Bramasco

Published on December 8, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that infielder Ramón Bramasco has re-signed with the club for the upcoming American Association season.

Bramasco (pronounced bruh-MAW-sco) hit a team-best .289 in 2025, with seven home runs and 51 runs batted in. He also led the team in hits (108), walks (63), and games played (96). After his standout season, he was named the Pepsi Goldeyes Player of the Year.

Ramón Bramasco - Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks | Click here to download this image.

A native of Bellflower, California, Bramasco joined the Goldeyes in 2024 and played 77 games, hitting .286 with 12 doubles, four home runs, and 38 RBI. He was a major contributor during the team's run to the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

Before arriving in Winnipeg, the 28-year-old played two seasons with the Cancún-based Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican Baseball League. Over the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Bramasco appeared in 78 contests for Quintana Roo, compiling a .222 batting average with four doubles, two home runs, and 22 RBIs.

Prior to his professional career, Bramasco attended the University of Washington (Seattle, Washington), where he played three seasons (2019-21). He hit .275 with 21 doubles, four triples, and 46 RBIs in 111 games for the Huskies.

"Getting Ramón back was a top priority for us this off-season," said Goldeyes field boss Logan Watkins. "He's been one of our most impactful players and leaders these past few years. His consistent production is uncommon, and we are thrilled to have him back."

Winnipeg now has six players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Noah Millikan

RHP Willian Suárez

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from December 8, 2025

Goldeyes Re-Sign Team MVP Bramasco - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.