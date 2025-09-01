Cougars Top Dogs on Sunday Night

Published on August 31, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - Timely offense and solid pitching led the way for the Kane County Cougars, as they topped the Chicago Dogs 5-3 in front of 6,864 fans on Sunday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

After three scoreless innings, the Dogs (50-48) grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth against Vin Timpanelli (7-8). With one out, Jacob Teter singled into center field before TJ Hopkins walked to put two runners aboard. Two batters later, Dusty Stroup knocked home Teter with an RBI single to make it 1-0. Timpanelli posted a strong outing, allowing just the one run on four hits with three strikeouts against two walks.

However, the Cougars (48-51) responded in a big way in the bottom of the fourth. Armond Upshaw led off the frame with a single off Zach Davidson (4-2) and promptly stole both second and third base. The back-to-back steals gave Upshaw the Cougars single season stolen base record (American Association) with 38 steals. Following the second steal, Claudio Finol cracked a double into the right field corner to score Upshaw and tied the game at one. Josh Allen then drew a walk before Robby Martin Jr. laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third. Nick Dalesandro then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to put the Cougars up 2-1.

Following Dalesandro's sac fly, Andy Armstrong reached on an error that scored Josh Allen to extend the lead to 3-1. One inning later, the Cougars added on. Trendon Craig singled to lead off the inning before reaching second on an Alex McGarry groundout. Then, Upshaw singled home Craig with a seeing-eye single through the left side to stretch the lead to 4-1. The Cougars added one more run in the sixth on a perfectly executed safety squeeze bunt by Andy Armstrong to go up 5-1.

After the Cougars went ahead by four, the Dogs rallied in the top of the seventh against Westin Muir. Chicago plated two runs on a double steal and RBI fielder's choice by Reggie Pruitt Jr.

Holding a 5-3 lead, the Cougars bullpen clamped down on Chicago. Zach Veen relieved Muir in the seventh and pitched 1.2 scoreless frames with two strikeouts. In the ninth, Logan Nissen tossed a 1-2-3 frame with a strikeout to earn his first save of the season.

The Cougars conclude the series with Chicago and the regular season on Monday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Bryce Schaum (1-2, 5.95) is set to start for the Dogs against Cougars righty Jack Fox (2-4, 3.98). Following Monday's game, the First Round of the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Cougars will take on the Milwaukee Milkmen beginning Wednesday night in Franklin, WI. Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) will be at Northwestern Medicine Field on Friday, September 5th and Saturday, September 6th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.







American Association Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.