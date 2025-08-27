Losing Streak Snapped, Magic Number Moves to 5

Oconomowoc, Wis. - With first place in the American Association East Division hanging in the balance, the Lake Country DockHounds delivered a statement win Tuesday night-snapping their nine-game skid in dramatic fashion with a gritty 2-0 shutout over the second-place Chicago Dogs.

This wasn't just a win. It was a reset. A rallying cry. And a reminder of what DockHounds baseball is all about.

Behind the seventh shutout of the year from the pitching staff, Connor Fenlong set the tone by attacking hitters deep into the seventh inning, racking up six strikeouts while allowing just a single walk. From there, Beau Philip, Robert Gsellman, and Eric Torres slammed the door with five more punchouts, sealing a victory that carried more weight than any box score could show.

"This was exactly what we needed to get back on track," said Fenlong, who handed the ball off to a bullpen that refused to bend. "Now we need to prepare for another battle tomorrow."

The offense found its spark in the fourth inning when Brian O'Keefe ripped a single and later came home on a Luke Roskam double, giving Lake Country a lead they would not relinquish. In the eighth, Roskam again set the stage, drawing a walk, stealing second, and scoring on a clutch Brian Rey double to pad the advantage and ignite the home crowd.

O'Keefe set the pace with two hits and a walk, while Ray Zuberer III chipped in two timely knocks of his own.

The DockHounds (51-42) not only snapped their losing streak but also locked in a winning season-another milestone for the franchise. The battle for first is far from over, and the fight continues Wednesday night at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, when Luke Hansel takes the mound at 6:35 p.m.







