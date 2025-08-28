Lamar Sparks Homers in Loss to Fish
Published on August 27, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - Lamar Sparks homered to tally the only RedHawks run Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Newman Outdoor Field.
Kolby Kiser put together a quality start with three earned runs against on six hits with two strikeouts and Jose Sermo added two hits for Fargo-Moorhead.
With five games left in the regular season, the RedHawks remain fourth in the West Division, one game behind Sioux Falls for third and three back of Kansas City in second.
Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will finish their three-game series with the RedHawks' last regular-season home game of the year on Thursday night at 7:02 p.m.
Images from this story
|
The sun sets on Newman Outdoor Field, home of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
(Dylan Engel)
|
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Kolby Kiser
(Dylan Engel)
|
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks outfielder Lamar Sparks
(Dylan Engel)
American Association Stories from August 27, 2025
- Saltdogs Blank Railroaders - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Lamar Sparks Homers in Loss to Fish - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Birds Break Franchise Homerun Record in Loss at Sioux City - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Gary Takes Series with Strong Offense - Kane County Cougars
- Monarchs Drop Second Game to Milkmen - Kansas City Monarchs
- Goldeyes to Host Movie Night at Blue Cross Park September 20 - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Losing Streak Snapped, Magic Number Moves to 5 - Lake Country DockHounds
- Goldeyes Take Opener over RedHawks - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Saltdogs and Railroaders Spilt Twin-Bill - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Sixth Inning Explosion Cages Canaries - Sioux City Explorers
- RedHawks Drop Series Opener to Winnipeg - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.