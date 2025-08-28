Lamar Sparks Homers in Loss to Fish

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks outfielder Lamar Sparks

FARGO - Lamar Sparks homered to tally the only RedHawks run Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Newman Outdoor Field.

Kolby Kiser put together a quality start with three earned runs against on six hits with two strikeouts and Jose Sermo added two hits for Fargo-Moorhead.

With five games left in the regular season, the RedHawks remain fourth in the West Division, one game behind Sioux Falls for third and three back of Kansas City in second.

Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will finish their three-game series with the RedHawks' last regular-season home game of the year on Thursday night at 7:02 p.m.

