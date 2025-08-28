Monarchs Drop Second Game to Milkmen
Published on August 27, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Micah Pries demolished a 417-foot home run, but it was too little, too late for the Kansas City Monarchs.
The Monarchs fell flat against the Milkmen in a 7-2 defeat at Legends Field. Pries' home run came with the Monarchs (56-39) chasing seven runs in the ninth.
Milkmen starter Matt Walker (7-3) shoved for six scoreless innings. Walker no-hit the Monarchs for five innings to open the game.
The Milkmen left-hander allowed just three base runners and one hit, a leadoff single by Josh Bissonette in the sixth inning.
Kansas City starter Jackson Goddard (2-3) returned to Legends Field with four innings and two strikeouts after a strong stint in the Mexican league. The right-hander surrendered just one run on three hits.
Three home runs powered Milwaukee to a 5-0 lead after eight innings.
Chase Estep soared a 437-foot home run in the third inning to give the Milkmen the edge. Baron Radcliff crushed a leadoff home run in the seventh inning to strengthen the lead.
Delvin Perez put the game out of reach with a two-out three-run home run in the eighth inning.
The Milkmen tagged two more runs in the ninth inning to ice the victory.
NEXT UP
The Monarchs close their three-game set with the Milkmen on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Kansas City's starter is still to-be-announced, Milwaukee will start left-hander Eric Chalus.
