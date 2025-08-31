Masterful Hendrickson Leads Monarchs Past Railroaders

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Josh Hendrickson

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Josh Hendrickson put together a magical performance on Wizard Night at Legends Field.

Hendrickson conjured up a 3-0 win for the Kansas City Monarchs over the Cleburne Railroaders on Saturday night. The performance marked Hendrickson's sixth win in eight games at home this season.

The Australian tossed six scoreless innings in the victory. Hendrickson (10-5) struck out six Railroaders in the win.

"I had a good pitch mix, [Andres] Noriega called a helluva game behind me," Hendrickson said. "He's managed well, our coaching staff has been instrumental to helping us as a team."

The Monarchs (57-41) backed their starter with some special defense. Kansas City casted two double plays; a 5-4-3 twin killing in the second and a 4-4-3 DP in the third. Brantley Bell assisted in both double plays.

"He's been great, been swinging it well at the top of the lineup," Hendrickson said. "He's been a great addition to the team."

Bell finished with a team-high three hits and two runs scored.

Kansas City evoked three runs early to take the lead. John Nogowski delivered a pair of RBIs with a first inning sacrifice fly and a third inning single.

Robbie Glendinning lifted another sac fly in the third to make it 3-0, Monarchs.

"It gives you some breathing room when the guys put up runs," Hendrickson said.

The Monarchs brought multiple fantastic beasts out of their bullpen. Cruz Noriega and Steffon Moore each mowed through the Railroaders (43-55) with scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings.

Hunter McMahon shut the door for his 13th save to deliver the Monarchs a series-evening win in the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs carry on their four-game series with the Railroaders at 1:05 pm on Sunday. Ashton Goudeau starts for Kansas City, Dakota Chalmers for Cleburne.

