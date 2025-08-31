Birds Clinch Best Record in 15 Years with Win over RedHawks
Published on August 30, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Peter Zimmermann and Jordan Barth both homered on Saturday as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Fargo-Moorhead 4-2 at the Bird Cage.
Matt Ruiz doubled to lead off the first inning and scored on a sacrifice fly from Matt Bottcher. The Redhawks took the lead with two runs in the top of the fourth but Zimmermann tied the game with a solo shot in the bottom half.
Mike Hart smacked an RBI single with one out in the sixth inning to put Sioux Falls in front for good before Barth added a solo homerun in the eighth.
Thomas Dorminy scattered two runs on three hits over six innings to earn his league-leading eleventh win while Charlie Hasty tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his 12th save.
The Canaries (56-42) have now exceeded last year's win total and their 56 wins are the franchise's most in a single season since 2010. The two teams resume their four-game series Sunday at 4:05pm.
