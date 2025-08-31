Cougars Clinch Fourth Straight Playoff Appearance

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars are once again going to have their presence felt in the Miles Wolff Cup playoffs after clinching their spot with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Dogs Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars (47-51) struck first after three innings of scoreless baseball against Steven Lacey (2-2). Marcus Chiu was hit by a pitch and stole second. Later, Todd Lott picked up a single to set up runners at the corners. After Claudio Finol walked to load the bases, Lacey hit Josh Allen with a pitch, bringing in Chiu and giving the Cougars an early 1-0 lead. Kane County would extend that lead after Nick Dalesandro reached on an infield single, scoring two more runs in Lott and Finol to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead.

But in the fifth inning, the Dogs (50-47) picked up their first run against Chris Mazza (5-6). Former Cougar Tripp Clark hit his first triple of the season and was driven in on the next at-bat by Jacob Maiben to cut the lead to 3-1. In the top of the sixth, Jacob Teter launched a ball over the right field wall to lead off the inning and cut the lead down even more to 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars slammed the door on the comeback. Trendon Craig blasted a single back up the middle, and then Chiu shot a ball down the left field line, scoring Lott and making the score 4-2. Kane County would find another run after Lott shot a ball through the infield, driving in Chiu and pushing the lead to 5-2.

Logan Nissen and Casey Crosby retired the next six Dogs in order to set up Jake Gozzo to go for his 18th save of the year and clinch a playoff spot for the Cougars. After retiring the first two batters he faced, it came down to Tripp Clark for Chicago as their last hope. Clark skied a ball into shallow left field. Zane Spinn tracked it down and camped under it. The ball fell into his glove, and sealed the 5-2 win, but more importantly: Clinched the defending champions to appear in their fourth straight Miles Wolff Cup playoffs.

