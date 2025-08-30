Goldeyes Down League-Leading Explorers

Published on August 30, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Henry Omaña

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Henry Omaña(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - Jacob Robson's three-run home run in the fifth inning sparked the Winnipeg Goldeyes (41-55) to a 7-2 win over the Sioux City Explorers (61-36) Friday evening at Blue Cross Park.

A crowd of 6,247 - just shy of a season high - saw the West Division leaders open the scoring in the top of the fifth when Abdiel Layer singled home Osvaldo Tovalín to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead.

The Goldeyes responded quickly in the home half. With the bases loaded, a balk by Explorers starter Austin Drury brought in Roby Enríquez to tie the game. Moments later, Robson launched a drive over the left field wall, scoring Keshawn Lynch and Kevin García to put Winnipeg ahead 4-1.

Sioux City cut the deficit to 4-2 in the eighth on an Austin Davis sacrifice fly, but the Goldeyes answered with three runs in the bottom half. A wild pitch plated Ramón Bramasco before Matthew Warkentin's RBI single and a Lynch double into the left-centre gap stretched the lead to 7-2.

The Winnipeg bullpen combined for a strong effort on the mound. Spot starter Henry Omaña worked the first two innings before Zan Rose followed with two scoreless frames. Derrick Cherry (W, 3-1) earned the win with two innings of one-run ball, while Ben Onyshko, Trevor Brigden, and Ryder Yakel closed out the victory.

Drury (L, 7-4) took the loss for Sioux City, allowing four runs over 4.1 innings. Nate Gercken and Brett Matthews also appeared in relief.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Park. Right-hander Luke Boyd (5-9, 4.31 ERA) takes the mound for Winnipeg against Sioux City's J.D. Scholten (0-1, 7.71 ERA). The first 500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive 2025 Goldeyes player card set.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The last homestand of 2025 also includes a free tote bag to the first 2,500 fans through the gates on Sunday Family Fun Day. The season concludes Monday with Fan Appreciation Day, featuring a team photo giveaway and pre-game on-field autograph session.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from August 30, 2025

Goldeyes Down League-Leading Explorers - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.