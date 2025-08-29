RedHawks Hold off Goldeyes to Avoid Sweep

Winnipeg Goldeyes first baseman Matthew Warkentin rounds the bases

FARGO, ND - A late comeback attempt fell just short Thursday evening as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (40-55) dropped a 5-4 decision to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (54-42) at Newman Outdoor Field.

Fargo-Moorhead jumped out to an early lead when first baseman José Sermo hit a two-run home run down the left field line with one out in the bottom of the first inning.

First baseman Matthew Warkentin answered quickly for the Goldeyes, lining his 15th home run of the season over the wall in the right field corner to make the score 2-1 in the top of the second. Warkentin is now tied with Max Murphy for the team lead.

The RedHawks surged ahead with three runs in their half of the inning. Third baseman Nicholas Northcut brought in Michael Hallquist with a base hit to right-centre field. Shortstop Aidan Byrne's sacrifice fly to right scored Brendon Dadson to make it 4-1, before centre fielder Lamar Sparks lined a single to left that brought in Northcut to give Fargo-Moorhead a four-run lead.

Starting pitchers Mitchell Lambson and Jake Dykhoff locked things down through the middle innings, but Winnipeg quickly got to the RedHawks' bullpen in the eighth inning, scoring three times to pull to within one. Centre fielder Jacob Robson drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in Roby Enríquez to make the score 5-2. One batter later, third baseman Ramón Bramasco punched a two-out single through the left side of the infield that drove in Rob Emery and Keshawn Lynch. However, that is as close as the Goldeyes would get.

Dykhoff (W, 11-4) went 7.1 innings and allowed just a run on one hit while striking out five. Garrett Alexander (S, 13) sent Winnipeg down in order in the ninth.

Lambson (L, 8-6) put in seven innings of work, allowing five runs on six hits. Lethbridge, Alberta's Levi Abbott made his professional debut in the bottom of the eighth inning. He surrendered a hit but faced the minimum thanks to a double play turned behind him.

The Goldeyes host the league-leading Sioux City Explorers Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Park. Winnipeg will send right-hander Henry Omaña (0-0, 2.07 ERA) to the mound, while Sioux City will counter with lefty Austin Drury (7-3, 3.66 ERA). Friday's game will feature the final post-game fireworks show of 2025!

