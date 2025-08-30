Vargas Twirls Gem in Saltdogs' Victory

Published on August 29, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Gary, Indiana - Jhon Vargas pitched seven innings striking out six and walking two, which sparked the Lincoln Saltdogs to a 4-1 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Friday night at U.S. Steel Yard. Five Saltdogs players recorded two hits apiece as Lincoln won the first game in the four-game series.

Lincoln (40-57) scored four runs, off 13 hits and committed no errors. Gary SouthShore (37-60) had one run, off six hits with no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-seven minutes, in front of 3,582 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the top of the fourth. Yusniel Diaz led off the inning with a single against Gary SouthShore starter Dawson Lane. Then, Mikey Kane doubled, to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Drew DeVine, singled, scoring Diaz, to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0. Two batters later, Gustavo Sosa singled, scoring Kane, to make it a 2-0, Lincoln lead. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, scoring DeVine, to make it a 3-0 Saltdogs advantage.

In the top of the ninth, Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the inning with a bunt single against RailCats reliever Junior Cerda. Two batters later, Kyle Battle singled. After Neyfy Castillo struck out swinging, Yusniel Diaz drew a walk. Then, Mikey Kane reached on a bases loaded walk, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make it a 4-0 Lincoln lead.

Lincoln brought in Ethan Bates to pitch the bottom of the ninth. Gary SouthShore's Jake Hoover led off the inning with a single. Bates struck out LG Castillo for the first out. Then, Carlos Machado singled. The next batter, Nick Ultsch singled, scoring Hoover, to make the score, 4-1. Then, Jake Guenther walked, to load the bases, and brought the game-winning run to the plate. Then, Bates got Xavier Valentin to hit a fly ball to left. Rolando Espinosa made the catch, then threw home to Gustavo Sosa, who tagged out Carlos Machado attempting to score, to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Jhon Vargas (4-3) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up no runs, off two hits, struck out six and walked two. Peyton Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out one and walked one. Ethan Bates pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering one run, off three hits, struck out one and walked one.

Gary SouthShore starter Dawson Lane (5-3) pitched 6.0 innings, giving up three runs, off ten hits, struck out five, with no walks. Junior Cerda pitched 3.0 innings, yielding one run, off three hits, struck out three and walked three.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Kyle Battle and Yusniel Diaz were 2-for-4. Mikey Kane went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Drew DeVine went 2-for-5 and drove in one run. Gustavo Sosa went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

For the RailCats, Nick Ultsch was 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

Game two of the series is Saturday afternoon. RHP Franny Cobos (5-2, 4.21) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Denyi Olivero (4-5, 3.35 ERA) will be on the mound for the RailCats. The first pitch will be at 4:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream at: www.kfornow.com. Live video will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.