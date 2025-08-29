Cougars Walk-Off Marathon Game in Twelfth

GENEVA, Ill. - In a marathon, back-and-forth affair between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Kane County Cougars, twelve innings were needed to decide a winner in the series finale. But when the dust settled, it was the Cougars victorious, and Josh Allen running from his teammates with the water cooler in right field as the walk-off winner.

The Cougars (46-50) struck first for the first time in the series and fended off the RailCats (37-59) for an early 4-2 lead through three innings.

But it would be Gary scoring the next three runs unanswered. The first would come in the fourth after Joe Suozzi singled his way aboard.

Konnor Ash then walked Carlos Machado, and during his at bat with Jake Guenther, two wild pitches would score Suozzi and cut the lead to 4-3. Then in the fifth inning, a double by Marcos Gonzalez set up Olivier Basabe to drive in his first run of the game and make the game and tie the game 4-4. Then finally against Jordan Martinson, Guenther drew his second walk of the game and was driven in with an RBI triple by Elvis Peralta to give the RailCats the lead again at 5-4.

Casey Crosby was sent in in the ninth to give Kane County a chance, and he rose to the occasion to keep the score where it was at 5-4. Down to their last out of the game, Zane Spinn stepped up against Jacob Coats in the bottom of the ninth. He was able to work his third walk of the game and give the Cougars life. Marcus Chiu then blasted the biggest hit of the game down the left field line and to the wall. Spinn flew around the bases, lost his helmet running to the plate, dove like Superman and was ruled safe to tie the game at 5-5 and send it to extras.

Jake Gozzo entered in the 10th for the Cougars, and the RailCats started with Gonzalez at second. After an infield single moved him to third, Gonzalez scored during a double play to put Gary up 6-5. The Cougars answered in the bottom of the inning with Trendon Craig pinch running. After working himself to third base, Josh Allen skied a ball to left that was caught but scored Craig and tied the game 6-6. In the 11th, with LG Castillo at second, Suozzi shot a ball into right field for a hit, scoring Castillo and reclaiming the lead 7-6.

Gary turned to Denson Hull to try and finally shut the door on Kane County. With Dalesandro at second, Armond Upshaw put a bunt down to move Dalesandro to third. Spinn then drove his second hit of the game through the infield to score Dalesandro and tie the game at 7. Zach Veen (6-1) entered the game twelfth and shut down the RailCats, not allowing a run and keeping the score tied at seven. In the bottom of the inning, Blake Rutherford started at second. Alex McGarry was able to single his way aboard, and then Claudio Finol was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out in the inning. It was then up to Josh Allen facing off against Denson Hull (1-1). Allen was patient, working a 3-1 count, before taking the fifth pitch of the bat inside for ball four. A walk-off walk to score Rutherford and give the Cougars a much-needed win 8-7. The magic number for the Cougars now sits at just one, with four games left to play.

