Offense strikes early, but bullpen blows game two in Lake Country

Published on August 29, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Despite being up 3-0 as early as the second inning, the Dogs were unable to win game two of the series, losing 6-5 in ten innings, on a dropped third strike that allowed the winning run to score. The Dogs fall back to three games out of first place in the East Division. Chicago put up three runs on solo shots, thanks to Jaylyn Williams hitting his first as a member of the Dogs, and Jacob Teter following him with one of his own in the very next at-bat. Dusty Stroup would tack on one in the top of the second as well. Lake Country got one back in the fourth, the only run they scored off of Brady Miller, who looked good. Miller threw five innings, allowing just the one run on four hits, one walk, and two strikeouts. Lake Country tacked on another on a single in the bottom of the sixth inning, to bring it back within one. The Dogs pressured in the seventh, getting two runs on a few hits, a bases-loaded walk, and an RBI groundout. Unfortunately, an error, a fielder's choice that could have been a double play, and a Ray Zuberer home run in the bottom of the eighth inning tied things up for the DockHounds, who would eventually walk it off in the bottom of the tenth inning. The Dogs will finish in Lake Country on Thursday night, before ending the season in Kane County with four games. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







