One day after postseason clinch, Dogs blown out at home

Published on August 29, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs may have used up all their luck and clutch supply during the first four games of the homestand, as they dropped game two to the visiting RedHawks by a final of 17-1 on Saturday evening. The Dogs not only committed three errors, but also collected just three hits. The one run they scored came across on a ground out to second base, courtesy of Reggie Pruitt Jr. Zach Davidson pitched his best game of the season, and naturally was hung with the loss. He went six innings and gave up just two runs, only one of which was earned. As expected, he walked three but struck out four, in classic Davidson fashion. Unfortunately, those two runs were enough to put Fargo ahead, and they never looked back. The Dogs bullpen gave up fifteen runs, as Dwayne Marshall, Anthony Ranaudo, and Bryce Schaum all struggled. Marshall especially, as he went just one inning, allowing eight runs on nine hits. Ranaudo gave up a home run for the second straight outing, and Schaum also gave up a bomb to American Association journeyman Jose Sermo. Fortunately for the Dogs, Lake Country lost their eighth straight game, and Chicago still sits just two games out of first place in the East. First pitch on the last family Sunday afternoon at Impact Field is scheduled for 3:00 pm, with Steven Lacey getting the ball for the Dogs. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.