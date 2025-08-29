Canaries Rout Explorers to Close out Season Series

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Sioux Falls Canaries (55-41) erupted for 13 runs to dominate the Sioux City Explorers (61-35) in a lopsided 13-4 victory at Lewis and Clark Park. Despite the Explorers already locking up the division, Sioux Falls closed the series with authority, splitting the six-game stretch.

Angel Macuare (2-2) took the hill for the first time since August 10 and was greeted with four straight base hits to open his outing. With runners at the corners, Matt Bottcher pushed a slow roller to the right side that never reached the infield dirt, knocking in Matt Ruiz. The next batter, and MVP frontrunner, Calvin Estrada, ripped a double down the left-field line to give Sioux Falls a 2-0 lead.

Macuare's struggles continued into the second inning. Peter Zimmermann singled to open the frame, and Scott Combs walked to put two on for Joe Vos. The former St. Thomas Tommie laid down a push bunt toward third. Abdiel Layer barehanded the ball and fired to first, but no one was covering the bag, and the throw sailed into foul territory, plating another run.

Jabari Henry added a sacrifice fly to right field, and Bottcher drove in two more with a single to center. Two batters later, Josh Rehwaldt smoked a double to right, bringing Bottcher home from first. Sioux Falls jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Sioux City recorded its first hit.

Zac Addkison took over for Macuare in the third inning, but he did not stop the Canary offense. Sioux Falls tacked on six runs in the frame to extend the advantage to 13-0.

Sioux City broke through in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Zac Vooletich's RBI single to left field, but it wasn't going to bring the Explorers all the way back.

With the game far out of reach, the Explorers needed someone to make sure they didn't deplete the bullpen. Jeremy Goins came on with two outs in the third inning and worked through 3.1 scoreless innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, Henry George crushed a three-run home run to right field to make the final score a bit more respectable. The two teams split the six-game stretch with three wins apiece. The Explorers won't return home until Friday September 5 for Game Two of the West Division Series.

The Explorers will travel to Winnipeg to play the Goldeyes tomorrow night, August 29 at Blue Cross Park in Canada. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM and the video stream will air on aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City's current 61 wins is third all-time in team history.

-The season series finished 9-8 in favor of Sioux City.

-The X's are 10-8 on Thursday.

-Henry George hit his 8th home run.

-Chase Jessee returned from the IL and worked one scoreless inning.

-Sioux City will play game one of the playoffs next Wednesday September 3 on the road at a site to be determined. The team will play game two and game three (if necessary) on September 5 and 6 at Lewis and Clark Park.

