Henry Homers as Birds Fall to RedHawks

Published on August 29, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Fargo-Moorhead jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, topping the Canaries 5-2 at the Bird Cage.

The Redhawks extended their lead to 3-0 in the top of the third inning before Jabari Henry smashed a solo homerun in the bottom half.

The Birds got within a run on a Scott Combs RBI single in the sixth inning but Fargo-Moorhead responded with a run in the top of the seventh and added one more in the ninth.

Henry led the offense with three hits while Tanner Brown struck out six over five innings. Brown's 134 strikeouts this season ranks as the second-most in Canaries single season history.

The Birds (55-42) return to action Saturday at 5:35pm.







American Association Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.