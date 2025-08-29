Dogs finish over .500 against West Division teams in 2025

The Dogs shrunk the DockHounds division lead to just one game after their 8-6 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Sunday afternoon. The Dogs also set an attendance record with 7,081 fans in attendance. Steven Lacey put up a classic Lacey outing by allowing two runs in the first inning, but then settling down, and getting the Dogs through five innings. He struck out five, and left the game with the lead, eventually earning the win. Both J.C. Keys and Jacob DeLabio struggled a bit out of the bullpen, allowing two runs each, but Trey Braithwaite tossed a scorless inning in relief. The Dogs offense got off to a quick start, thanks to a Chance Sisco three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. In the second, Reggie Pruitt Jr. drove in Howard Rodriguez on a single to left field. The Dogs would add two more on a ground out and then a sacrifice fly in that inning. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Sisco and Dusty Stroup went back-to-back to increase the Dogs lead by two runs, which would prove to be the difference. This was the final home game of the season for Chicago, with seven games on the road to finish the regular season. The Dogs will be in Lake Country for three from Tuesday to Thursday, before finishing in Kane County with four games. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







