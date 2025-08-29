DockHounds sweep Dogs in final season meeting

Published on August 29, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Dogs came into the final series against Lake Country just one game out of first place in the East, and with a great chance to challenge the DockHounds for the division lead. Unfortunately Lake Country took it to them, taking all three games at home, including the series finale, which they won 5-2 on Thursday night. Henry Kusiak drove in a run in the top of the fifth inning, at which point the Dogs were already down 5-0. Jaylyn Williams came up next and added a run on a groundout to third, but it wouldn't be enough for the Dogs to come back. Keoni Cavaco went just three innings in his start for Chicago, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out two. Bryce Schaum followed him with four innings of two-run ball, striking out four. The eighth inning was pitched by Patrick Prigden, who came to Chicago with Williams in the Brantley Bell trade. Prigden went one scoreless inning, walking one, allowing a hit, but getting out of the jam. The Dogs will finish the season with four games in Kane County, beginning tomorrow night. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.