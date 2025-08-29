Dykhoff Shoves, Sermo Homers in RedHawks' Win against Winnipeg

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks pitcher Jake Dykhoff

FARGO - Jake Dykhoff allowed only one hit and one run in 7.1 innings pitched Thursday to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes in front of 3,262 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

The righty from Wadena, Minnesota, has allowed one run in his last 16.1 innings pitched and leads the American Association in wins (11) and ERA (1.63). Dykhoff's only blemish was a solo home run by Winnipeg's Matthew Warkentin in the second inning. He faced only one over the minimum in his 10th start of the year.

Jose Sermo got the scoring started early, launching a two-run home run - his fifth homer in seven games - over the left field fence in the first inning to give Fargo-Moorhead a 2-0 lead.

Three more runs in the second on RBI singles from Nick Northcut and Lamar Sparks, as well as a sacrifice fly from Aidan Byrne, were all that Fargo-Moorhead needed.

The RedHawks (54-42) occupy fourth place in the AAPB's West Division, but a loss by Kansas City clumped up the standings Thursday. Fargo-Moorhead is one game back of Sioux Falls (55-41) for third place and two back of Kansas City (56-40) for the second spot with Sioux City (61-35) already clinching the division title.

Fargo-Moorhead will head to Sioux Falls for the final four games of the regular season, beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

