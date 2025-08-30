Cougars Drop Pitchers' Duel to Dogs

Published on August 29, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - In a low-scoring ballgame, the Kane County Cougars fell to the Chicago Dogs 3-2 on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Chicago (51-46) pitching limited the Cougars to just two runs on two hits. The combined efforts of John Baker, Anthony Ranaudo (2-1), Eric Lin, Trey Braithwaite, JC Keys, and Jacob DeLabio ultimately thwarted a late Cougars (46-51) rally.

The Dogs jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first against Cougars' starter Jake Stevenson (4-6). With one out, Jaylyn Williams was hit by a pitch and Jacob Teter walked to put two runners aboard. Then, TJ Hopkins hit an infield single, but an errant throw allowed Williams to score to make it 1-0.

However, the Cougars quickly tied it up against Baker. Trendon Craig led off the bottom of the first by working a walk. After Craig stole second, Blake Rutherford knocked him home with an opposite-field double to even the score at one.

In the top of the third, the Dogs went back in front. With Teter at first, TJ Hopkins smacked a triple into the left-center field gap to give the Dogs a 2-1 advantage. Chicago added another run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Dusty Stroup to push the lead to 3-1.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Cougars pulled closer against Keys. Claudio Finol was hit by a pitch and Oscar Santos walked to spark the rally. Then, Josh Allen grounded into a fielder's choice to put runners at the corners. Next up, Trendon Craig grounded into another fielder's choice to score Finol and pull the Cougars within a run at 3-2.

Jacob DeLabio came on for the Dogs looking for the save in the bottom of the ninth. After Marcus Chiu grounded out and Rutherford struck out, Todd Lott beat out an infield single before reaching second on a throwing error. However, DeLabio struck out Armond Upshaw to end the ballgame and earn his 11th save of the season.

In a losing effort, the Cougars benefited from strong pitching. Stevenson allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits across five innings of work. In relief of Stevenson, Jordan Martinson tossed 1.2 hitless innings with four strikeouts against one walk. Rookie Dom Stagliano followed up Martinson by tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and picking up two strikeouts. However, the bats were unable to get going against Chicago pitching. The Cougars magic number to clinch a playoff berth remains at one heading into Saturday's game.

The Cougars continue the series with Chicago on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Right-hander Steven Lacey (2-1, 5.33) is set to go for the Dogs against fellow righty Chris Mazza (4-6, 3.89) for the Cougars. Saturday's game will be Star Wars Night at the ballpark and feature a postgame Mega Fireworks show sponsored by Fresh Thyme Market. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.







