Goldeyes Lock up Series Win with Victory in Fargo

Published on August 28, 2025 under American Association (AA)

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (39-54) secured a series victory Wednesday evening with a 3-1 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (53-41) at Newman Outdoor Field.

Winnipeg struck first in the top of the third inning when Rob Emery doubled down the right-field line, driving in Roby Enríquez and Max Murphy for a 2-0 lead. The Goldeyes added to their advantage in the fifth on a Miles Simington sacrifice fly that scored Enríquez, making it 3-0.

Fargo-Moorhead's lone run came in the sixth on a solo home run from Lamar Sparks.

Ben Kowalski (W, 3-0) turned in a quality start for Winnipeg, working six innings and allowing just one run on six hits while walking one and striking out three.

Kolby Kiser (L, 4-5) took the loss for the RedHawks, giving up three runs on six hits across six innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Goldeyes' bullpen shut the door with scoreless innings from Tasker Strobel, Trevor Brigden, and Ryder Yakel (S, 8), who earned his eighth save of the season. Fargo-Moorhead countered with relief appearances from Parker Harm, Colten Davis, and Alex DuBord.

The series concludes Thursday at 7:02 p.m. in Fargo, with Winnipeg aiming for its second sweep of the season. Left-hander Mitchell Lambson (8-5, 4.76 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes against RedHawks right-hander Jake Dykhoff (10-4, 1.66 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 29 for a four-game series against the Sioux City Explorers. The final homestand of 2025 includes post-game fireworks Friday, a player card giveaway for the first 500 fans Saturday, and a free tote bag to the first 2,500 fans through the gates on Sunday Family Fun Day. The season concludes Monday with Fan Appreciation Day, featuring a team photo giveaway and pre-game on-field autograph session.

