Saltdogs Wrap up Home Schedule with Win

Published on August 28, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs put an exclamation point on the 2025 home schedule by defeating the Cleburne Railroaders, 9-3, Thursday at Haymarket Park. Kyle Battle drove in three runs while Neyfy Castillo recorded two hits in the victory. With the win, Lincoln recorded its 39th win of the season, surpassing last year's total of 38. Also, the Saltdogs claimed the season series over Cleburne, four games to three.

Lincoln (39-57) scored nine runs, off six hits and committed no errors. Cleburne (42-54) had three runs, with eight hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-nine minutes, in front of 1,582 fans.

Cleburne started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starter Nate Blain, Joshua Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, with one out. Then, Kyle Martin hit his American Association leading 27th home run of the season, a two-run shot to right, to make it a 2-0 Railroaders lead.

The Saltdogs responded in the bottom of the fourth. Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the inning with a walk against Railroaders starter Kade Mechals. Brody Fahr followed with a walk, as well. Then, Kyle Battle hit a double to the warning track in center field, scoring Bautista, Jr. and Fahr, to tie the game at 2-2. Then, Neyfy Castillo doubled down the left field line, to put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Gustavo Sosa hit a bouncing ball to short, which was misplayed by Nick Shumpert, allowing Battle to score, to put Lincoln in front 3-2.

Lincoln extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Jack Cone led off the inning with a single, then, stole second. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr. walked. Cleburne went to the bullpen and brought in Nick Krauth to pitch. Brody Fahr walked to load the bases. Kyle Battle also walked, scoring Cone, to make it 4-2. Then, Neyfy Castillo drove in two with his second double, to make it a 6-2, Saltdogs lead. The Railroaders then brought in Mark Washington to pitch. Rolando Espinosa drew a walk. A passed ball scored Battle, to make it 7-2. Two batters later, Mikey Kane singled through the drawn in infield, scoring two more, to make it 9-2, Lincoln.

Cleburne got a run back in the top of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Sean Mullen, Jesus Lujano led off with a walk, then, stole second and took third on a passed ball. Two batters later, Kyle Martin walked. After Aaron Altherr flew out to left, Shed Long singled, scoring Lujano, to make the score 9-3.

The score remained the same going into the top of the ninth. Saltdogs reliever Peyton Cariaco got Aaron Altherr to ground out, in front of home plate, for the first out. Then, Cariaco struck out Shed Long, swinging. Cariaco finished up the game by getting Nick Shumpert to ground out to third, to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Nate Blain pitched 4.0 innings, giving up two runs, off five hits, struck out two and walked one. Dominic Freeberger (1-0) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out one and walked one. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked two. Sean Mullen worked 1.0 inning, gave up one run, off one hit and walked two. Wills Montgomerie pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering one hit, struck out two and walked one. Peyton Cariaco worked 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Railroaders starter Kade Mechals (5-2) took the loss, pitching 4.0 innings, giving up five runs, off three hits, struck out four and walked four. Nick Krauth faced three batters and gave up three runs, off one hit and walked two. Mark Washington pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one run, off one hit and walked two. Blake Rogers pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Aaron Mishoulam pitched 2.0 innings, struck out one and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Kyle Battle was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Neyfy Castillo was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Gustavo Sosa was 0-for-4 and drove in one run. Mikey Kane went 1-for-4 with two runs batted in.

For Cleburne, Kyle Martin was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, his 27th of the season. Shed Long went 2-for-4 with a run batted in.

The Saltdogs will wrap up the season with a four-game series at the Gary SouthShore Railcats, beginning Friday night. RHP Jhon Vargas (3-3, 7.39 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Dawson Lane (5-2, 3.65 ERA) will be on the mound for Gary SouthShore. The first pitch will be 6:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming live at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.