Canaries Start Hot, Roll Past Explorers

Published on August 28, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries raced out to an early lead and never looked back, rolling past Sioux City 13-4 on Thursday. The victory was the Birds' 27th away from home this season, a new American Association-era franchise record.

Matt Bottcher and Calvin Estrada each delivered RBIs in the first inning before Sioux Falls scored five times in the top of the second. A run scored on an error before Jabari Henry delivered an RBI sacrifice fly to make it 4-0. Bottcher drove in two more with a single before Josh Rehwaldt drilled an RBI double.

Henry drove in two more in the third inning with a double and then scored on an Estrada single. Rehwaldt added another run-scoring double, Peter Zimmermann followed with an RBI single and Scott Combs provided an RBI sacrifice fly before Sioux City could escape the inning. The Explorers got a run back in the fourth inning and pushed three across in the ninth.

Six different Canaries finished with multiple hits, led by Rehwaldt who had three. Matt Solter allowed a run over five innings to earn the win.

The Canaries (55-41) have now matched last season's win total and return home for a four-game series against Fargo-Moorhead to close the regular season beginning Friday at 7:05pm.







