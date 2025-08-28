RailCats Explode for 14-Runs, Capture Series

August 28, 2025

(Geneva, IL) The Gary SouthShore RailCats were on the road for the second game of their series with the Kane County Cougars. Securing the win the day before, the RailCats had a chance to win their final road series of the season with Spencer Adams pitching against Jack Fox.

In the top of the third inning the RailCats had run-scoring hits from Cooper Weiss and Olivier Basabe. Basabe drove in two runs as Elvis Peralta slid around the tag from catcher, Nick Dalesandro for the RailCats to go ahead 3-0.

Fast forward to the fifth, Peralta smacked a triple into the left-center field gap and Marcos Gonzalez sent him home a few pitches later. Joe Suozzi came up with two guys on base and Suozzi unloaded on a pitch that soared over the wall for his 6th home run of the year. Gary SouthShore had a 7-1 lead.

Kane County got within five runs in the sixth with Todd Lott getting the RBI. But the top of the eighth the 'Cats pulled away and didn't look back. Scoring seven runs in the inning off seven hits. Weiss hit his second home run with his new club and cap his four-hit night, and Suozzi had two hits in the inning and had an RBI for his fourth. The score was now 14-2 RailCats.

Gary would walk away with a 14-2 win and a series win, going for the sweep on Thursday. Andres Diaz will start for the RailCats while All-Star pitcher Konnor Ash makes the start for the Cougars. First pitch at 6:30.







