Saltdogs Blank Railroaders

Published on August 27, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska - One run was all that was needed, Wednesday night, as the Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Cleburne Railroaders, 1-0, at Haymarket Park in game three of a four game series. Greg Loukinen pitched seven innings to earn the win, while Ethan Bates notched his second save in as many nights. Gustavo Sosa recorded an RBI single in the fifth inning, which turned out to be the game-winning hit.

Lincoln (38-57) scored one run, off three hits with no errors. Cleburne (42-53) had no runs, with five hits and committed one error, in a game that was played in front of 2,732 fans.

The Saltdogs manufactured their run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing Railroaders starting pitcher Dakota Chalmers, Kyle Battle led off the inning by hitting a one-hopper to Kyle Martin at first base, who misplayed the ball, allowing Battle to reach. Then, a wild pitch advanced Battle to second. The next batter, Gustavo Sosa, singled, scoring Battle, to make the score 1-0.

The score remained the same going into the top of the ninth. The Saltdogs brought in Ethan Bates, from the bullpen. Bates got Kyle Martin to ground out to short and pinch-hitter Jose Gonzalez to strike out swinging, for the first two outs. Then, pinch-hitter Chris Kwitzer doubled to left. A wild pitch advanced Kwitzer to third. Then, Jordan Viars drew a walk. However, Bates got Jacob Morrow to strike out swinging, to end the game.

Lincoln starting pitcher Greg Loukinen (7-8) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up no runs, off four hits, struck out eight and walked two. Jacob Roberts pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Ethan Bates earned his second save of the season, and in as many nights, by pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and walked one.

Cleburne starter Dakota Chalmers (2-3) took the loss, throwing 6.0 innings, giving up one unearned run, off three hits, struck out eight and walked three. Tyler Wilson pitched 2.0 innings and struck out three.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Gustavo Sosa was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

With the victory, and five games left in the season, Lincoln equaled its win total of 2024, with its 38th victory of the year.

In addition, the Lincoln Saltdogs recognized their Team Award Winners for 2025 during the game, as voted on by the Saltdogs fans. Brody Fahr was selected as the Rookie-of-the-Year. Neyfy Castillo was named the Offensive-Player-of-the-Year. Drew DeVine was chosen as the Defensive-Player-of-the-Year and Danny Bautista, Jr. was selected as the Saltdogs 2025 Most Valuable Player.

The final game of the series, and final home game of the season at Haymarket Park, is Thursday morning. RHP Nate Blain (5-4, 4.50 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. Cleburne has not yet announced its starter. The first pitch will be at 11:05 a.m. The game will be broadcast on: www.aabaseball.tv.

