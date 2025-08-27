Goldeyes to Host Movie Night at Blue Cross Park September 20

WINNIPEG, MB - Get ready for a one-of-a-kind Movie Night at Blue Cross Park Saturday, September 20! The Winnipeg Goldeyes are excited to host a special evening under the stars, featuring two all-time classics- The Princess Bride and Raiders of the Lost Ark- shown on the ballpark's giant HD video board.

Fans are invited to bring lawn chairs or a blanket and spread out right on the field for the ultimate big-screen experience. Seating will also be available in the stands for those who prefer a traditional view. In addition to the films, guests can enjoy yard games, trivia challenges, and exciting prize raffles, with a full prize list to be announced soon.

No movie night would be complete without delicious ballpark favourites. Fans can indulge in classic concessions including popcorn, candy, burgers, hot dogs, and soft drinks, along with a selection of adult beverages.

"This event is a unique way for families, friends, and fans to experience the ballpark in a completely different setting," said Regan Katz Goldeyes Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "It's the perfect late-summer outing, blending the fun of Blue Cross Park with the magic of these two beloved movies."

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with the first movie - The Princess Bride - beginning at 6:15. Raiders of the Lost Ark will start at 8:45. Tickets are $10 each including taxes and fees and are available now at Goldeyes.com/Movie.







