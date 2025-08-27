RedHawks Drop Series Opener to Winnipeg

Published on August 27, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Aidan Byrne tags out a Winnipeg Goldeyes baserunner

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Aidan Byrne tags out a Winnipeg Goldeyes baserunner(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - Jose Sermo went 2-for-4 with a homer Tuesday night for the RedHawks, but Fargo-Moorhead came out on the wrong end of a 7-3 scoreline against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sermo's solo blast in the sixth - his 12th with the RedHawks, 13th of the season and fourth in the last five games - wasn't enough for the home side after allowing three runs each in the second and sixth innings.

Kyle Crigger picked up the loss after allowing six runs. Hunter Day pitched three scoreless innings in relief.

Aidan Byrne and Dillon Thomas picked up an RBI each for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from August 27, 2025

RedHawks Drop Series Opener to Winnipeg - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.