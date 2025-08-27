Goldeyes Take Opener over RedHawks

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (39-54) rallied in multiple innings to take the opener of their final road trip of the season with a 7-3 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (53-41) Tuesday evening at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Goldeyes jumped out early in the top of the second inning. Miles Simington and Matthew Warkentin drew back-to-back walks to set the table, before Keshawn Lynch lined a single to right to make it 1-0. Ray-Patrick Didder followed with a sacrifice fly to score Warkentin, and Kevin García capped the inning with an opposite-field single to plate Lynch for a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, Simington doubled into the right-centre field gap to score Max Murphy and extend the lead to 4-0.

Fargo-Moorhead got on the board in the home half on a safety squeeze by Aiden Byrne that brought in Michael Hallquist, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

Winnipeg answered quickly with another three-run frame in the sixth. With Roby Enríquez on first, Lynch ripped a single to right-centre that scored Enríquez all the way from first base. García later notched his second RBI of the night with a base hit to right, and Jacob Robson added an RBI single to stretch the advantage to 7-1.

The RedHawks picked up a pair of runs late, as José Sermo launched a solo home run in the sixth and Dillon Thomas singled home Byrne in the seventh, but the Goldeyes' bullpen shut the door the rest of the way to secure the win.

Landen Bourassa (W, 6-5) earned the victory, working five innings while allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts. The bullpen combined for four innings of two-run ball, with appearances from Tasker Strobel, Henry Omaña, Ben Onyshko, and Derrick Cherry.

Kyle Crigger (L, 7-5) was tagged with the loss, charged with six runs on nine hits across six innings.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. Winnipeg's Ben Kowalski (2-0, 1.66 ERA), in his third start since rejoining the Goldeyes, will match up against Fargo-Moorhead's Kolby Kiser (3-4, 4.10 ERA).

