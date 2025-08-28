Birds Break Franchise Homerun Record in Loss at Sioux City
Published on August 27, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux City, IA - Joe Vos' solo homerun in the fifth inning was the 123rd hit by the Canaries this season, breaking the franchise record set in 2010 as the Birds fell to Sioux City 9-4 at Lewis & Clark Park. With the win the Explorers clinch the West Division championship and will get to select their first round playoff opponent.
The Canaries' only lead came after scoring three times in the top of the fourth on an error and a two-run Peter Zimmermann single.
Zimmermann led the offense with two hits as the Canaries dip to 54-41 on the season. The two teams wrap up their series Thursday at 7:05pm.
