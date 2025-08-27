Saltdogs and Railroaders Spilt Twin-Bill

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs took on the Cleburne Railroaders in a doubleheader, Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs claimed victory in game one, 7-4, however, the Railroaders took game two by a score of 3-1. Rolando Espinosa homered for Lincoln in game one, hitting his 16th of the season.

Game One:

Lincoln (37-56) scored seven runs, off eight hits and committed one error. Cleburne (41-52) had four runs, with eight hits and no errors, in a game that lasted two hours and thirty-eight minutes.

The Saltdogs took the lead in the bottom of the first. Danny Bautista, Jr. led off with a walk, against Cleburne starter Mike Shawaryn, then stole second base. Two batters later, Mikey Kane singled, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make the score, 1-0. A passed ball advanced Kane to second. Then, Neyfy Castillo hit his first triple of the year, scoring Kane, to put Lincoln ahead, 2-0. Two batters later, Rolando Espinosa homered to left field, to give Lincoln a 4-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the second, Gustavo Sosa led off the inning with a single. Then, Jack Cone walked. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr., singled, scoring Sosa, to make it 5-0. The Saltdogs executed a double-steal, to put runners at second and third. Then, Brody Fahr singled, scoring Cone, to make it a 6-0, Lincoln lead.

Cleburne got on the scoreboard in the top of the third. Jesus Lujano led off the inning with a single, against Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda. Nick Shumpert singled, to put runners at first and second. Then, Kyle Martin reached on a fielder's choice, which loaded the bases. The next two batters, Aaron Altherr and Jordan Viars, drew walks, which scored Lujano and Shumpert, to make the score, 6-2. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Dylan Beck to pitch. A wild pitch scored Martin, to make the score, 6-3.

Lincoln plated a run in the bottom of the fourth. Facing Cleburne reliever Mark Washington, Gustavo Sosa hit his first triple of the season. Two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Sosa, to make it a 7-3, Lincoln lead.

The Railroaders plated a run in the top of the sixth. Jose Gonzalez led off the inning with a double, against Saltdogs reliever Peyton Cariaco. Two batters later, Jesus Lujano singled, scoring Gonzalez, to make the score, 7-4.

The score remained the same going into the top of the seventh. The first two batters drew walks against Lincoln reliver Jacob Roberts. The Saltdogs went to the bullpen and brought in Ethan Bates to pitch. Bates got Jaxx Groshans to fly out to left, then struck out Chris Kwitzer. Jose Gonzalez drew a walk, however, Bates struck out Shed Long, looking, to end the game.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Dylan Castaneda pitched 2.0 innings, giving up three runs, off four hits, struck out two and walked five. Dylan Beck (2-0) earned the win, in relief, pitching 2.0 innings, yielding two hits and struck out three. Peyton Cariaco worked 2.0 inning, surrendering one run, off two hits, struck out two and walked one. Jacob Roberts faced two batters and walked two. Ethan Bates earned his first save as a Saltdog, pitching 1.0 inning, struck out two and walked one.

Cleburne starter Mike Shawaryn (3-12) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up six runs, off four hits, struck out two and walked one. Kristian Scott worked 2.0 innings, yielding two hits and struck out one. Mark Washington pitched 2.0 innings, surrendering one run, off one hit and struck out three. Taylor Broadway pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out two and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Brody Fahr, Mikey Kane, and Neyfy Castillo all went 1-for-3 and drove in a run, each. Rolando Espinosa was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, his 16th of the season.

For the Railroaders, Jesus Lujano was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Game Two:

Cleburne (42-52) scored three runs, off six hits and committed one error. Lincoln (37-57) had one run, off six hits and committed one error, in a game that lasted one hour and fifty-eight minutes, in front of a doubleheader crowd of 1,931 fans.

The Railroaders started the scoring in the top of the fourth. Shed Long led off the inning with a single against Lincoln starter Matt Mullenbach. A wild pitch advanced Long to second. Two batters later, Kyle Martin drew a walk. After an Aarron Altherr fly out to center, for the second out, Jordan Viars singled, scoring Long, to make it a 1-0, Cleburne lead. Then, Joshua Rodriguez singled, bringing home Martin, to make the score, 2-0.

In the top of the sixth, Cleburne extended the lead. Kyle Martin led off the inning with a walk, against Lincoln reliever Johnny Blake. Two batters later, Jordan Viars doubled, to put runners at second and third. Then, Joshua Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Martin, to make it a 3-0 Railroaders advantage.

Lincoln got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Cleburne reliever Ronnie Williams, Neyfy Castillo hit a bouncing ball to third, and reached on an error, then took second base, on a balk. Two batters later, Kyle Battle doubled, scoring Castillo, to make the score 3-1.

The score remained the same going to the bottom of the seventh. Williams struck out Danny Bautista, Jr. and got Brody Fahr to fly out to left, for the first two outs. Then, Mikey Kane drew a walk and took second on a wild pitch. However, Williams struck out Neyfy Castillo, swinging, to end the game.

Cleburne starter Blair Henley (2-10) picked up the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up five hits, struck out five and walked one. Ronnie Williams picked up his first save, pitching 2.0 innings, yielding one unearned run, off one hit, struck out four and walked one.

Lincoln starting pitcher Matt Mullenbach (3-5) took the loss. He pitched 3.2 innings, giving up two runs off four hits, struck out four and walked one. Johnny Blake worked 2.1 innings, yielding one run, off two hits and walked one. David Shaw pitched a clean top of the seventh inning.

Offensively for the Railroaders, Jordan Viars was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Joshua Rodriguez went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs.

For the Saltdogs, Kyle Battle was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Game three of the four game series is Wednesday night. LHP Greg Loukinen (6-8, 5.78 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Dakota Chalmers (2-2, 4.13 ERA) will be on the mound for Cleburne. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday's night's game is " Wiener Wednesday". Fans may purchase $2 Fairbury Brand Hot Dogs & Baseball Bingo sponsored by Fairbury Brand. It's also " Bark in the Park", sponsored by Raising Cane's & Graduate Hotel. In addition, it's " College Night". College students get a buy one get one FREE ticket with their student ID, only offered at the box office. Plus, it's " Fan Appreciation Night". For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







