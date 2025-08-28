Gary Takes Series with Strong Offense

GENEVA, Ill. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats put together a season high in hits with 17 and tacked 14 runs to take the second game against the Kane County Cougars Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Like last night, the RailCats (37-58) got on the board first against Jack Fox (2-4). Jake Guenther led the inning off with a walk. That was followed by back-to-back singles by Cooper Edwards and Elvis Peralta to load the bases with nobody out. After Fox worked his first out, Cooper Weiss put a ball into the outfield for a base hit, scoring Guenther and giving the RailCats an early 1-0 lead. They tacked on two more when Olivier Basabe smoked a ball to the outfield, driving in Edwards and Peralta and stretching the RailCats lead to 3-0.

The Cougars (45-50) had an answer against Spencer Adams (7-8) in the bottom of the fourth. Blake Rutherford turned and crushed a ball over the right field wall for a home run, his first for the Cougars, and cut the lead to 3-1. But Gary shot back in a big way against Westin Muir in the top of the fifth. Peralta led things off with a triple ripped into left center. Marcos Gonzalez then roped a single, scoring Peralta and getting the lead back to three at 4-1. Weiss was then able to reach on a single for the second time in the game to set up runners at first and second. Joe Suozzi then delivered the biggest hit of the game for the RailCats, smoking a ball into the left field sky and over the wall for a three-run homer, opening up a 7-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kane County started the inning with back-to-back base hits from Zane Spinn and Marcus Chiu to set up runners at the corners. Todd Lott then hit a slow roller to third that Basabe tossed to second for an out, but Spinn scored on the play to make the score 7-2. What followed was a 7-run barrage from the RailCats in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by a 2-run homer by Weiss and a 14-2 lead for Gary. Junior Cerda came on for the RailCats in the ninth and shut the door for a Cougar comeback, sealing the win 14-2.

The Cougars will play the final game of this series against the RailCats tomorrow night at 6:30 PM at Northwestern Medicine Field. Gary will have righty Andres Diaz (4-9, 4.83) going against Cougar's ace, righty Konnor Ash (10-3, 2.59). There will be a Pope Leo bobblehead giveaway for the first 1500 fans at the gates. It will also be Thirsty Thursday with $2 beers and sodas, plus half price hot dogs. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







