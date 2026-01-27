RedHawks to Face NDSU Baseball Team in Exhibition Matchup

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks vs. North Dakota State University

FARGO - After a closely-fought contest a season ago, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will once again take on their Newman Outdoor Field roommates, the North Dakota State University Bison, in an exhibition matchup at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, in Fargo.

Tickets will be available for purchase on April 6 when RedHawks single-game tickets go on sale.

Last year, the RedHawks held off NDSU for a 5-4 exhibition win in front of about 2,000 fans on a sunny early May evening.

The RedHawks have one NDSU alum, infielder Peter Brookshaw, signed for 2026 so far.

"Last year's game was a great celebration of baseball for all of us," said RedHawks general manager Karl Hoium. "We look forward to another fun contest and the continued opportunity to show how much skill and passion the Fargo-Moorhead community has at all levels of the game."

Fargo-Moorhead is coming off a 55-45 season in 2025 that saw the RedHawks reach the American Association Division Championship Series for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

The Bison, led by head coach Tyler Oakes, are coming off a Summit League Tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025. NDSU is slated to begin its season Feb. 13 in Florida and open its home schedule at Newman Outdoor Field March 27-29 against Oral Roberts.

The RedHawks-NDSU matchup on May 6 will be the second home exhibition contest for Fargo-Moorhead after a school day game against the Winnipeg Goldeyes set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.

