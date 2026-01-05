Chris Coste Leads Mexican Pacific League Team into Playoffs

Published on January 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









Cañeros de Los Mochis Manager Chris Coste

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: CaÃ±eros de Los Mochis) Cañeros de Los Mochis Manager Chris Coste(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: CaÃ±eros de Los Mochis)

FARGO - RedHawks manager Chris Coste is adding to his managerial duties south of the border after being named the interim manager of the Mexican Pacific League's Cañeros de Los Mochis.

The Cañeros began their playoff push over the weekend with a first-round series against the Tomateros de Culiacán.

Coste, who played for Fargo-Moorhead from 1996-99 and has been the manager of the RedHawks since 2021, took over the reins in Los Mochis on Dec. 18 from another former big-leaguer, Félix Fermín.

His new title in Mexico will not change his status with the RedHawks for 2026.

The Fargo native joined Los Mochis for the 2024-25 season as a bench/catchers coach, helping the Cañeros to a spot in the league's semifinals.

As a player, Coste spent four seasons in Mexican winter baseball with the Yaquis de Obregón and is a member of the team's hall of fame.

"I played four seasons in this league and those experiences not only helped prepare me to play in the big leagues, but to have success in the big leagues as well," Coste said.

"Much like the American Association and the RedHawks, I have a huge passion for this league, the Mexican fans, and the style of play in Mexico. The fans are intense, the games all feel like the World Series and winning is paramount. To be the manager for the RedHawks in the summer and the Cañeros in the winter truly is an amazing opportunity for me to do what I love to do all year round."

This year, Los Mochis finished the regular season 38-30 overall and 17-16 in the second half.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener on May 22.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from January 5, 2026

Chris Coste Leads Mexican Pacific League Team into Playoffs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.