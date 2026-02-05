RedHawks Re-Sign Kiser, Fernandez

FARGO - Two popular RedHawks are returning to Fargo for the 2026 American Association season after the team re-signed RHP Kolby Kiser and C Juan Fernandez Wednesday.

Kiser, 23, will enter his third season of professional baseball with the RedHawks after appearing in 45 games over the last two summers. The Southwest Minnesota State product from Sebeka, Minnesota, is 6-12 with a 5.11 ERA and 27 starts to his name. He went 3-5 with a 4.07 ERA in 19 games (15 starts) in 2025 for the RedHawks. He pitched alongside Alex DuBord for the Karachi Monarchs of Baseball United in Dubai over the winter.

Fernandez, 26, has also spent the last two summers at Newman Outdoor Field. He hit .307 with 50 RBIs in 87 games last season and earned a spot at the 2025 AAPB All-Star Game. In 140 games for the RedHawks, Fernandez has slashed .323/.398/.433 with 72 RBIs and nine home runs. He is tied at third all-time for batting average amongst qualified RedHawks hitters with his manager, Chris Coste (1996-99), behind only Eric Campbell (2010, 2012 - .329), Steve Hine (1998-99 - .327).

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.







