'As Special as They Come': Monarchs' Garcia Signs with Reds

Published on August 25, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Julian Garcia has authored two of the greatest pitching seasons in Kansas City Monarchs history. Now he's moving on to affiliated baseball.

The Monarchs' ace of staff has signed with the Cincinnati Reds organization, the four-time league champions announced Sunday.

Garcia is the seventh Monarchs player to sign with an affiliated organization in the past calendar year.

Nine more Monarchs have signed with Mexican League teams over that time span.

Garcia set a Monarchs record with 163 strikeouts in 2025, blowing past Tommy Collier's team record of 140. He was four strikeouts shy of the American Association record, set current White Sox pitcher Tyler Alexander in 2017.

We couldn't be happier as an organization to be able to share this news, and I couldn't be more proud as his manager," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "They're all special. This is as special as they come."

Garcia finishes his Monarchs career with a 3.01 ERA across 14 games, 31 starts and 203.2 innings of work. His 2.54 ERA in 2024 was the second-best in club history, and his 0.99 WHIP that same year set a club record.

"We don't feel this journey is going to end in the minor leagues," Calfapietra said. "We feel with his skill set, the way he spins the baseball, he has an opportunity to make it to the major leagues. That's the ultimate goal.

The Colorado native was the Monarchs' Opening Night starter in 2025, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 19 starts with just 32 walks against his 163 Ks.

Garcia struck out 14 batters in a single game twice in 2025, including his last start with the team Friday night at Cleburne.

"Julian's had opportunities to go elsewhere, to Mexico, but he wanted to stay here because he wanted an opportunity to go with an organization," Calfapietra said. "He's kept this positive drive, knowing this is what he wanted and this is what he's going for."

A 10th-round draft pick by the Phillies out of Metro State University in Denver, Garcia Garcia reached Triple-A in 2021. He missed the 2023 season before beginning 2024 in the Monarchs' bullpen. He quickly earned a spot in the rotation and became the team's No. 1 starter.

The Monarchs (55-37) have already clinched an American Association playoff spot. Their first playoff game is scheduled for Wednesday, September 3 (time, location and opponent to be determined).







American Association Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.