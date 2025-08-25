Jose Sermo Named AAPB Batter of the Week

Published on August 25, 2025 under American Association (AA)

FARGO - After leading the charge with three hits, a home run and six RBIs in a 17-1 road win against the Chicago Dogs on Saturday night, RedHawks infielder Jose Sermo was named the Carbliss AAPB Batter of the Week Monday.

Sermo went 11-for-23 (.478) with three home runs, five runs scored and 15 RBIs in six games this past week.

In 48 games with the RedHawks after being traded from the Cleburne Railroaders, Sermo is slashing .260/.359/.508 with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Saturday night showed just how explosive Sermo can be. After going 1-for-3 with a single in his first trio of plate appearances, the 34-year-old notched a sacrifice fly in the seventh, a two-run double as part of a 10-run eighth and a two-run home run in the ninth to cap things off.

The six-RBI night was the first by a RedHawks player since May 23, 2024, when Dillon Thomas - who also had a great weekend in Chicago, crushing homers in all three games of the series - knocked in six with two home runs and a double in a 14-5 win at Cleburne.

Sermo is the fourth RedHawk to earn weekly AAPB honors this season and third this month. He's the second batter to earn a weekly award after Michael Hallquist was named Batter of the Week earlier in August.

It's the first time Sermo has been named Batter of the Week since September 2, 2018, when the slugger was with Sioux City.

The RedHawks have already clinched a West Division playoff berth, but are still in the mix for a division title and a higher spot in the standings with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Fargo-Moorhead opens the last home series of the regular season on Tuesday night with three games against the Winnipeg Goldeyes before heading to Sioux Falls for the final four games of the year. First pitch for all three games at Newman Outdoor Field this week is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

