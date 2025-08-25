Goldeyes Dominate Lincoln in Series Finale
Published on August 25, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes' (38-54) offence exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on their way to a 9-0 shutout win over the Lincoln Saltdogs (36-56) Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Park.
The Goldeyes sent 15 batters to the plate in the decisive frame. Max Murphy opened the scoring with a single to centre, and Miles Simington followed with an infield hit that plated Ramón Bramasco. Tanner O'Tremba stretched the lead to 4-0 with a two-run single to right, before Kevin García drove home two more with a liner to centre. Jacob Robson added an RBI single, Murphy notched his second run-scoring hit of the inning, and Simington capped the outburst by drawing a bases-loaded walk to make it 9-0.
On the mound, Luke Boyd (W, 5-9) was dominant, tossing seven shutout innings while scattering four hits, walking two, and striking out seven. Ryder Yakel finished off the final two frames, allowing just one hit and fanning a pair.
Lincoln reliever David Shaw (L, 1-3) took the loss, surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks in just two-thirds of an inning.
The Goldeyes now head out for their final road trip of the season, opening a three-game series Tuesday at 7:02 p.m. CDT at Newman Outdoor Field against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Landen Bourassa (5-5, 4.18 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg opposite right-hander Kyle Crigger (7-4, 3.29 ERA).
Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.
The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Friday, August 29 for a four-game series against the Sioux City Explorers.
For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.
Images from this story
|
Kevin García of the Winnipeg Goldeyes
(Dave Mahussier)
American Association Stories from August 25, 2025
- Goldeyes Dominate Lincoln in Series Finale - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.