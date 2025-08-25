Hart's Big Day Fuels Extra Inning Win

Sioux City, IA - Mike Hart drove in five runs Sunday afternoon to help the Canaries top Sioux City 8-6 in ten innings at Lewis and Clark Park.

Jordan Barth homered with two outs in the first inning but the Explorers took advantage of two Sioux Falls errors in the bottom of the second to tie the game.

Hart drilled a three-run homerun in the top of the third but Sioux City answered with three runs in the bottom half.

Jabari Henry smacked a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning but Sioux City once again had an answer, tying the game with a run-scoring base hit in the fifth.

The 5-5 score held until the top of the tenth when Hart ripped a two-run triple before scoring on a base hit from Josh Rehwaldt. Sioux City got an unearned run back in the bottom half but Charlie Hasty locked down the Explorers the rest of the way to earn his 11th save.

Hart, Barth and Calvin Estrada each finished with two hits as the Canaries improve to 54-39 on the season. The two teams resume their series Tuesday at 7:05pm.







