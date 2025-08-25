Saltdogs Drop Final Game of Series

Winnipeg, Manitoba - The Lincoln Saltdogs were locked in a scoreless contest with the Winnipeg Goldeyes midway through the fifth inning, Sunday at Blue Cross Park. However, the Goldeyes sent fifteen batters to the plate and scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth, and went on to defeat Lincoln, 9-0. After the Saltdogs claimed the series, with wins on Friday and Saturday, Winnipeg claimed the final game, Sunday. The two teams claimed six wins apiece in the season series.

Winnipeg (37-55) scored nine runs, off nine hits and committed no errors. Lincoln (36-56) had no runs, five hits and had one error, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-three minutes, in front of 4,785 fans.

The Goldeyes started the bottom of the fifth, when Kevin Garcia singled off Lincoln reliever David Shaw. Jacob Robson hit a ground ball to second, where Garcia was forced out for the first out, however, Robson reached first safely. Then, Ramon Bramasco drew a walk. The next batter, Max Murphy, singled, scoring Robson, to make the score, 1-0. Then, Miles Simington reached on an infield single, and a throwing error by Shaw allowed Bramasco to score, to make it 2-0. Simington was caught attempting to steal second, for the second out. Then, Matthew Warkentin drew a walk. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Matt Mullenbach. Keyshawn Lynch drew a walk. Tanner O'Tremba singled, driving in a run. Then, Ray-Patrick Didder walked. The Saltdogs made a pitching change, bringing in Dominic Freeberger. Kevin Garcia singled, driving in two runs. A passed ball brought home another run. Jacob Robson had an RBI single, to make it 7-0. Then, Ramon Bramasco walked. Max Murphy singled, scoring Garcia. Then, Miles Simington drew a bases loaded walk, to make it a 9-0 lead.

Winnipeg's advantage remained the same going to the top of the ninth. Relief pitcher Ryder Yakel struck out Neyfy Castillo, looking, then, got Rolando Espinosa to ground out to short, for the second out. Then, Kyle Battle flew out to center field, for the final out of the game.

Goldeyes starter Luke Boyd (5-9) earned the win, pitching 7.0 innings, giving up four hits, struck out seven and walked one. Ryder Yakel pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one hit and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Franny Cobos pitched 5.0 innings, yielded one hit, struck out five and walked one. David Shaw (1-3) pitched 0.2 innings, gave up four runs, off three hits and walked two. Matt Mullenbach faced three batters and did not record an out, yielding three runs, off one hit and walked two. Dominic Freeberger worked 0.1 inning, surrendering two runs, off three hits, struck out one and walked two. Sean Mullen pitched 1.0 inning and walked one. Ethan Bates pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit.

Offensively for Winnipeg, Jacob Robson was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Max Murphy went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Miles Simington was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Tanner O'Tremba went 1-for-4 with one run batted in. Kevin Garcia was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-4. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-3.

With the loss, Lincoln trails Winnipeg by two games for fifth place in the American Association West Division, with eight games to play.

Lincoln begins is final homestand on Tuesday night, with a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader against the Cleburne Railroaders. In game one, Dylan Castaneda (3-4, 4.46 ERA) will pitch for the Saltdogs, with the game two starter yet to be announced. Cleburne has not announced its starting pitchers, yet.

